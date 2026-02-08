iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

