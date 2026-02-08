IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,932 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,328.6% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 103,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $270.54.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $293.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.81 and a 200-day moving average of $255.83. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $294.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

