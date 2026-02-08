IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,402 Chemed Corporation $CHE

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chemed by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Chemed by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total value of $875,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,197 shares in the company, valued at $41,215,897.35. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 1.3%

CHE opened at $447.56 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $408.42 and a 52 week high of $623.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.97. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.