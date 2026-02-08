IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 15.1% Higher – Here’s Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $35.02. 32,335,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 21,810,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

IonQ Stock Up 15.1%

The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,285,364.24. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,496.53. This trade represents a 45.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IonQ by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,299,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after buying an additional 1,043,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,422,000 after buying an additional 705,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,008,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,992,000 after acquiring an additional 333,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 30.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,327,000 after acquiring an additional 636,482 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Featured Stories

