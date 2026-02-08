Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $66.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $776.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

