Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.