Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.59. Approximately 111,496,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 140,391,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.76.

Intel Stock Up 4.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.70 billion, a PE ratio of -632.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.