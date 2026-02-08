Insider Selling: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) SVP Sells $24,844.40 in Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $24,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,090.68. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $39,843.32.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,507 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,906.43.

nCino Stock Up 1.0%

NCNO stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. nCino Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 105.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 281,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in nCino by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting nCino this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and constructive guidance — nCino reported revenue of $152.2M and EPS $0.31 (above estimates) and issued FY‑2026 and Q4‑2026 EPS guidance that signals improving profitability, which supports investor confidence. MarketBeat NCNO Summary

Quarterly beat and constructive guidance — nCino reported revenue of $152.2M and EPS $0.31 (above estimates) and issued FY‑2026 and Q4‑2026 EPS guidance that signals improving profitability, which supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: $100M buyback authorized — the board approved a $100M repurchase program (~3.7% of shares), which is a shareholder‑friendly action that can reduce float and support the share price. Buyback Mention

$100M buyback authorized — the board approved a $100M repurchase program (~3.7% of shares), which is a shareholder‑friendly action that can reduce float and support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus mixed but constructive — Street coverage averages a “Moderate Buy” with a mid‑$30s target, implying upside vs. current levels but wide analyst dispersion; this keeps sentiment balanced. Analyst Coverage

Analyst consensus mixed but constructive — Street coverage averages a “Moderate Buy” with a mid‑$30s target, implying upside vs. current levels but wide analyst dispersion; this keeps sentiment balanced. Neutral Sentiment: Technical & ownership factors — high institutional ownership (~95%) and the stock trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day averages can amplify moves and limit near‑term momentum despite fundamental positives. Ownership & Technicals

Technical & ownership factors — high institutional ownership (~95%) and the stock trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day averages can amplify moves and limit near‑term momentum despite fundamental positives. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling (Feb 3–4) — CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, Director Pierre Naude and other senior insiders sold sizable blocks at ~$18.26–$18.68 (aggregate proceeds ≈ $1.1–1.2M). Multiple Form 4s and concurrent sales raise investor concern and have likely created short‑term downward pressure. Insider Selling Alert

Clustered insider selling (Feb 3–4) — CEO Sean Desmond, CFO Gregory Orenstein, Director Pierre Naude and other senior insiders sold sizable blocks at ~$18.26–$18.68 (aggregate proceeds ≈ $1.1–1.2M). Multiple Form 4s and concurrent sales raise investor concern and have likely created short‑term downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Press amplification of insider sales — coverage noting the insider selling can accelerate momentum selling and volatility until management provides context (e.g., routine diversification or planned liquidity). Media Note

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on nCino from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

About nCino

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

