Insider Selling: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $148,357.32 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $148,357.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,604.80. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erika Ashley Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,904.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.01 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 5.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.