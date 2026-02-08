Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Purchases $99,650.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,346.24. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 7.2%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

