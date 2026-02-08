Insider Buying: Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Pilot Energy Limited (ASX:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Geg) Columbus bought 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99.

Pilot Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Australia. It holds 100% working interests in WA-481-P exploration permit located in Perth Basin; and a 21.25% interest in WA-31-L production license that covers an area of 72km² located in Perth Basin. The company also focuses on production of blue hydrogen, green hydrogen, and ammonia projects. The company was formerly known as Rampart Energy Ltd and changed its name to Pilot Energy Limited in May 2013.

