Insider Buying: Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Pilot Energy Limited (ASX:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Geg) Columbus bought 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00.
Pilot Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99.
Pilot Energy Company Profile
