INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

Shares of INMB opened at $1.51 on Friday. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage immunology company based in San Diego, California, focused on harnessing the innate immune system to combat a range of serious diseases. The company’s research and development efforts concentrate on modulating cellular pathways to restore and enhance the body’s natural defenses, particularly in oncology and neurodegenerative conditions.

The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, XPro1595 (also referred to as INB03), is a proprietary selective inhibitor of soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF) designed to reduce chronic inflammation without impairing membrane-bound TNF functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.