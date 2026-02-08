Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMNN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. Imunon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $41.22.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.57. Sell-side analysts predict that Imunon will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.41% of Imunon worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company is streamlining operations to focus on its OVATION 3 program, a move that management says will concentrate resources on the lead asset and reduce operational complexity — this can lower cash burn and shorten time to meaningful clinical readouts if executed.

Positive Sentiment: Last reported quarter (Nov. 13) showed an EPS beat (reported loss per share narrower than analysts expected), which supports a view that near-term operating performance can surprise to the upside versus consensus.

Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright's long-horizon modeling (coverage reported by American Banking News) includes FY2030 estimates — providing longer-term context but with high model risk given Imunon's small market cap and clinical-stage status.

Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright's February note (E. Bodnar) published a full slate of quarterly and multi-year EPS forecasts that show continued and sizable losses over FY2025–FY2029 (including a large FY2026 loss estimate), materially below consensus — these forecasts highlight sustained cash burn and delayed path to profitability, which can pressure the stock if investors focus on near-term dilution and financing risk.

Negative Sentiment: Imunon is a microcap (market cap roughly $10M) with a wide 52‑week trading range; small-cap biotech names can show sharp moves on operational updates or any hint of financing need, increasing volatility and downside risk for holders.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma.

