Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS.

Phase 2 cutaneous sarcoidosis: BREPA 45 mg produced a ~ 21.6‑point placebo‑adjusted CSAMI improvement with a 100% ≥10‑point responder rate, rapid separation vs placebo, supportive PROs and no SAEs reported in the study.

BREPA 45 mg produced a ~ placebo‑adjusted CSAMI improvement with a ≥10‑point responder rate, rapid separation vs placebo, supportive PROs and no SAEs reported in the study. Development and catalyst cadence is heavy in 2026 — a phase 3 program for cutaneous sarcoidosis will start this year, an NDA is filed for dermatomyositis, NIU phase 3 readout is expected in H2 2026, and multiple other trials (mosliciguat, DTT‑RA, 1402 CLE) are fully enrolled or nearing data.

Development and catalyst cadence is heavy in 2026 — a phase 3 program for cutaneous sarcoidosis will start this year, an NDA is filed for dermatomyositis, NIU phase 3 readout is expected in H2 2026, and multiple other trials (mosliciguat, DTT‑RA, 1402 CLE) are fully enrolled or nearing data. Financially fortified: Roivant reported a consolidated cash balance of about $4.5 billion and non‑GAAP net loss of $167M for the quarter, which management says provides runway to multiple near‑term development and potential launches.

Financially fortified: Roivant reported a consolidated cash balance of about and non‑GAAP net loss of $167M for the quarter, which management says provides runway to multiple near‑term development and potential launches. Commercial opportunity: Management views BREPA as a multi‑indication orphan franchise (DM, NIU, CS) with high unmet need and expects orphan pricing levers if phase 3 results mirror the strong phase 2 outcomes.

Commercial opportunity: Management views BREPA as a multi‑indication orphan franchise (DM, NIU, CS) with high unmet need and expects orphan pricing levers if phase 3 results mirror the strong phase 2 outcomes. JV/accounting note: Priovant is 25% owned by Pfizer and Roivant will fully consolidate Priovant’s results while recording Pfizer’s share as a below‑the‑line minority interest; Pfizer’s early dilution protections are exhausted, so future capital raises could require Pfizer to match or lead to dilution.

IMVT opened at $27.05 on Friday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other news, insider Tuyl Christopher Van sold 10,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $290,977.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,616.30. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melanie Gloria sold 12,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $298,226.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 173,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,329.82. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,868 shares of company stock worth $1,538,470. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,687 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 12.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,076,000 after buying an additional 636,000 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in Immunovant by 22.6% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,524,000 after buying an additional 509,268 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Immunovant by 2,086.8% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 442,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $6,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant’s approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company’s lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

