IMC Chicago LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $71,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 141,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sezzle by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,761,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 1,217 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $69,977.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,417.50. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 90.06% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEZL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sezzle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

