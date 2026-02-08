IFG Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $154.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $156.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

