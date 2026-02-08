hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.01 and traded as high as GBX 6.20. hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 6.09, with a volume of 6,746,193 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 10 price objective on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 price target on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 17.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £41.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan bought 3,310,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £198,624.30. Also, insider Stephen Pinkerton purchased 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 per share, for a total transaction of £31,200. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

