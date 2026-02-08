Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $178.11 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,527 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $178,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day moving average is $338.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.