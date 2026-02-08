Head to Head Survey: Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) vs. OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG)

OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) and Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

OneConstruction Group has a beta of 9.65, meaning that its share price is 865% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Drainage Systems has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConstruction Group $53.21 million 1.20 $900,000.00 N/A N/A Advanced Drainage Systems $2.90 billion 4.71 $450.17 million $5.86 30.03

This table compares OneConstruction Group and Advanced Drainage Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Drainage Systems has higher revenue and earnings than OneConstruction Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OneConstruction Group and Advanced Drainage Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConstruction Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Advanced Drainage Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89

Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus target price of $183.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Advanced Drainage Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Drainage Systems is more favorable than OneConstruction Group.

Profitability

This table compares OneConstruction Group and Advanced Drainage Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A Advanced Drainage Systems 15.75% 27.72% 12.31%

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems beats OneConstruction Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. The company also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. In addition, it provides PVC hubs, rubber sleeves, and stainless-steel bands. The company offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of distribution centers. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

