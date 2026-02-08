Head-To-Head Contrast: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) vs. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1686.44, indicating that its stock price is 168,744% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.91 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) N/A

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Genocea Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

