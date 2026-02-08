Hassell Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VCSH stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.