Hantz Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,247 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 332.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter worth $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $6.80 to $7.77 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.77.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

About Itau Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.