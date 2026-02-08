GTBTC Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (GTBTC)

GTBTC (GTBTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. GTBTC has a total market capitalization of $213.35 million and approximately $15.04 thousand worth of GTBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GTBTC has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One GTBTC token can now be bought for $71,115.03 or 1.00286095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GTBTC

GTBTC’s genesis date was July 29th, 2025. GTBTC’s total supply is 2,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000 tokens. GTBTC’s official website is www.gate.com/trade/gtbtc_usdt. GTBTC’s official Twitter account is @gate.

GTBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GTBTC (GTBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. GTBTC has a current supply of 2,999.46413488. The last known price of GTBTC is 69,270.99821516 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,786.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gate.com/trade/GTBTC_USDT.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GTBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GTBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GTBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

