Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading 8.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 5,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.5785.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Grupo Bimbo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Bimbo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V. is a leading global bakery company headquartered in Mexico City. Established in 1945, the company specializes in the production, distribution and marketing of fresh and packaged bakery products, including bread, rolls, cakes, cookies and tortillas. Its diverse product portfolio also extends to snacks, confectionery items and ready-to-eat baked goods, serving both retail and foodservice channels across multiple markets.

Over the decades, Grupo Bimbo has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, integrating well-known brands such as Bimbo, Marinela, Entenmann’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’, Arnold and Oroweat into its portfolio.

