Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

GNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 48.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -53.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

