Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $50.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.0909.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLBE. Truist Financial set a $43.00 price objective on Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global-e Online by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 237.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.61 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.82%.Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

