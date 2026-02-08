German American Bancorp Inc. Trims Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Lennar by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 62,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 15.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 target price on Lennar in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Lennar Stock Down 1.1%

LEN stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

