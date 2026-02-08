German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 6,813 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average of $172.26. The firm has a market cap of $266.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

