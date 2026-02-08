Genesco (NYSE:GCO) vs. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Critical Analysis

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Genesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Genesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Genesco has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco 1 3 0 1 2.20 Stitch Fix 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genesco and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Genesco currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Genesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genesco and Stitch Fix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco $2.38 billion 0.13 -$18.89 million ($0.18) -161.16 Stitch Fix $1.27 billion 0.45 -$28.74 million ($0.16) -26.75

Genesco has higher revenue and earnings than Stitch Fix. Genesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stitch Fix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genesco and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco N/A 2.11% 0.78% Stitch Fix -2.23% -14.38% -5.88%

Summary

Genesco beats Stitch Fix on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men’s dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women’s footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

