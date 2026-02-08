Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,973 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $202.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average of $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $202.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

