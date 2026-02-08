FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $33,463,000. North Ground Capital lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3,743.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 599,000 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,485,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,569,000 after acquiring an additional 442,374 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,687.7% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 310,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,516,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

