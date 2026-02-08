Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11,549.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,456 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 65,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.5% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

More Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across several quarters and years — upgrades include higher Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 estimates (Zacks now sees FY2027 at ~$2.71 and FY2028 at ~$2.84), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings leverage if commodity prices hold.

Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across several quarters and years — upgrades include higher Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 estimates (Zacks now sees FY2027 at ~$2.71 and FY2028 at ~$2.84), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings leverage if commodity prices hold. Positive Sentiment: Major price‑target bump: an analyst raise lifted FCX’s target (reported +10.45% to $62.23), which supports near‑term upside and helps explain bullish flow into the stock. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) price target increased by 10.45% to 62.23

Major price‑target bump: an analyst raise lifted FCX’s target (reported +10.45% to $62.23), which supports near‑term upside and helps explain bullish flow into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Commodity backdrop: coverage highlights Freeport benefiting from record/high copper prices and management’s focus on disciplined growth — a supportive macro/industry tailwind for revenue and margins if prices persist. Freeport-McMoRan Rides Record Copper Prices With Disciplined Growth Focus

Commodity backdrop: coverage highlights Freeport benefiting from record/high copper prices and management’s focus on disciplined growth — a supportive macro/industry tailwind for revenue and margins if prices persist. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and earnings context: analysts and writeups are debating valuation after the recent run and the latest quarterly results — supportive earnings beats but valuations now reflect optimism, so outperformance may require continued strong copper and execution. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Valuation Check After Earnings And Copper Demand Optimism

Valuation and earnings context: analysts and writeups are debating valuation after the recent run and the latest quarterly results — supportive earnings beats but valuations now reflect optimism, so outperformance may require continued strong copper and execution. Negative Sentiment: Cautionary note after the rally: a recent analysis warns that despite a ~47% six‑month gain, higher operating costs and lower volumes in some periods could temper upside and argues for caution on further rallies absent improving fundamentals. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold FCX Stock After a 47% Rally in 6 Months?

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.