Fogo (FOGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Fogo has a total market capitalization of $89.84 million and $23.15 million worth of Fogo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fogo has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Fogo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fogo

Fogo’s genesis date was January 15th, 2026. Fogo’s total supply is 9,944,372,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,770,350,271 tokens. Fogo’s official message board is www.fogo.io/blog. The official website for Fogo is www.fogo.io. Fogo’s official Twitter account is @fogochain. The Reddit community for Fogo is https://reddit.com/r/fogochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fogo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fogo (FOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026. Fogo has a current supply of 9,944,236,941.149442 with 3,770,236,941.148777 in circulation. The last known price of Fogo is 0.02375567 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $25,660,466.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fogo.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fogo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fogo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fogo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

