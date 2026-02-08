Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 25.0%

FLXS stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $307.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $991,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $955,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Flexsteel Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Flexsteel Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results and market-share gains — Seeking Alpha highlights that Flexsteel delivered a “double beat” for fiscal Q2, gained share through improved product lines and wider distribution, and appears to be executing well in a difficult furnishings backdrop. Flexsteel: Thriving In A Turbulent Industry Environment

Q2 results and market-share gains — Seeking Alpha highlights that Flexsteel delivered a “double beat” for fiscal Q2, gained share through improved product lines and wider distribution, and appears to be executing well in a difficult furnishings backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades raise forward EPS expectations — Sidoti’s A. Lebiedzinski has nudged multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts higher (examples include FY2026 and FY2027 lifts), signaling improved analyst conviction in Flexsteel’s earnings trajectory. That revision activity supports the rally. MarketBeat Sidoti Coverage

Analyst upgrades raise forward EPS expectations — Sidoti’s A. Lebiedzinski has nudged multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts higher (examples include FY2026 and FY2027 lifts), signaling improved analyst conviction in Flexsteel’s earnings trajectory. That revision activity supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Zacks interest — FLXS was added to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (including “New Strong Buy” and “Best Value” mentions) and appears in Zacks commentary on rising estimates, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th

Zacks interest — FLXS was added to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists (including “New Strong Buy” and “Best Value” mentions) and appears in Zacks commentary on rising estimates, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. Neutral Sentiment: Sector relative performance — A Zacks note compares Flexsteel to the broader consumer discretionary sector year‑to‑date; the company has outperformed peers so far, but broader sector trends (housing, durable goods demand) remain relevant context. Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel (FLXS) This Year?

Sector relative performance — A Zacks note compares Flexsteel to the broader consumer discretionary sector year‑to‑date; the company has outperformed peers so far, but broader sector trends (housing, durable goods demand) remain relevant context. Negative Sentiment: Margin headwinds reiterated — Seeking Alpha (and management/analyst commentary) warns of margin pressure in calendar 2026. Even with stronger top-line execution and share gains, compression in gross or operating margins could limit EPS upside and temper valuation multiples. Flexsteel Reiterates Margin Headwinds In Calendar 2026

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXS) is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.

Flexsteel’s upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.

