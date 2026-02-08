First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $696,841,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,549,000 after buying an additional 619,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,445,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,576,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,449,000 after acquiring an additional 544,968 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.83.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.27 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $213,428.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,317.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total value of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,249 shares of company stock valued at $589,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

