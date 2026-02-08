First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $67.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.