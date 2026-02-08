First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $349.01 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $351.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC plans mass production of 3nm chips in Japan with roughly a $17B investment, signaling a big boost to advanced-node capacity and geographic diversification. This report is from Reuters. Read More.

TSMC plans mass production of 3nm chips in Japan with roughly a $17B investment, signaling a big boost to advanced-node capacity and geographic diversification. This report is from Reuters. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes Tokyo is ramping up subsidies and support as TSMC expands 3nm production in Japan — a combination that reduces capex risk and improves project economics. (Benzinga) Read More.

Coverage notes Tokyo is ramping up subsidies and support as TSMC expands 3nm production in Japan — a combination that reduces capex risk and improves project economics. (Benzinga) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets frame the ~$17B Japan upgrade as a strategic game-changer that addresses surging AI chip demand and mitigates geopolitical concentration risk. (Blockonomi) Read More.

Multiple outlets frame the ~$17B Japan upgrade as a strategic game-changer that addresses surging AI chip demand and mitigates geopolitical concentration risk. (Blockonomi) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deep-dive reporting highlights TSMC’s decision to produce advanced 3nm chips at Kumamoto to meet accelerating AI demand — underlining why capacity expansion is urgent. (Barron’s) Read More.

Deep-dive reporting highlights TSMC’s decision to produce advanced 3nm chips at Kumamoto to meet accelerating AI demand — underlining why capacity expansion is urgent. (Barron’s) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial news outlets reiterate the expansion and tie it to strong recent results (Q4 revenue growth), reinforcing expectations for sustained demand-driven revenue. (24/7 Wall St.) Read More.

Financial news outlets reiterate the expansion and tie it to strong recent results (Q4 revenue growth), reinforcing expectations for sustained demand-driven revenue. (24/7 Wall St.) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market-data coverage flags TSMC’s upgraded Japan plans and the shift toward mass-producing advanced 3nm chips — a near-term catalyst for investor sentiment. (TipRanks) Read More.

Market-data coverage flags TSMC’s upgraded Japan plans and the shift toward mass-producing advanced 3nm chips — a near-term catalyst for investor sentiment. (TipRanks) Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded TSMC from Hold to Strong Buy, which can attract flows and supports the bullish momentum. Read More.

Zacks Research upgraded TSMC from Hold to Strong Buy, which can attract flows and supports the bullish momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece notes the consensus price target implies ~25% upside but cautions that price-target signals are imperfect; earnings-estimate revision trends are a more reliable short-term indicator. Read More.

A Zacks piece notes the consensus price target implies ~25% upside but cautions that price-target signals are imperfect; earnings-estimate revision trends are a more reliable short-term indicator. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks piece examines whether Wall Street recommendations matter materially for investors, a reminder to weigh analyst upgrades alongside fundamentals and execution risk. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

