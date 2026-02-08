First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 20.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

