Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.9% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

In other news, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $183,720.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,506.98. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $790,104.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,627.16. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,737. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $231.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $232.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

