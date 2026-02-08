Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 236.7% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,678,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,841,000 after acquiring an additional 942,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $81.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.