Fielder Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up about 2.0% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,563,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 227,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,771,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,581,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 4.4%

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.7432 per share. This represents a yield of 339.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.