Fidato Wealth LLC Buys 1,548 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fidato Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 49.8% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large net inflows suggest continued demand for core S&P 500 exposure (helps ETF flows and price support). Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Despite Weekly Decline
- Positive Sentiment: Market-level strength — the S&P 500 posted its strongest single-day gain since May and futures have bounced after recent weakness — lifts broad ETFs like VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: Best Day Since May
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/analyst optimism: a prominent strategist projects sizable long-term upside for the S&P 500 driven by AI and demographic tailwinds — a bullish backdrop for VOO holders. 1 Brilliant Vanguard Index Fund to Buy Before It Soars 120%
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent write-ups highlight VOO’s low expense ratio and higher dividend yield versus peers (QQQ, MGK), reinforcing its appeal as a core, cost-efficient S&P 500 proxy for many investors. QQQ vs VOO: Which Powerhouse ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage reiterates VOO as a low-cost, straightforward way to track the S&P 500 for long-term investors — supportive for steady inflows but not a catalyst by itself. This Low-Cost Vanguard Fund Can Be a No-Brainer Option for Long-Term Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail-platform interest in index ETFs remains notable; Robinhood flow stories imply continued retail participation but not directional certainty. 3 ETFs Robinhood’s Retail Investors Favor More Than Owning Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution: some analysis warns the market is “priced for growth,” meaning expensive entry could temper new buying and raise sensitivity to disappointments — a potential headwind for VOO. Vanguard’s S&P 500 Tracker Faces a Market Priced for Growth, Not Cheap Entry
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Virtually Limitless Energy
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.