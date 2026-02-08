Fidato Wealth LLC Buys 1,548 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fidato Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 49.8% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $635.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.48. The firm has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

