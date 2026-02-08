Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.120-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE FSS opened at $116.87 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 729.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 533.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

