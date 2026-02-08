Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 5.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) is an American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer focused on the development and production of high-performance intelligent electric vehicles. Leveraging a proprietary modular platform, the company aims to deliver a seamless and connected driving experience by integrating advanced hardware with its in-house software architecture. Faraday Future’s vehicles are designed to offer luxury appointments, customizable digital displays, and autonomous driving capabilities, positioning the company in the premium segment of the EV market.

Since its founding in 2014, Faraday Future has unveiled its flagship FF 91 model, showcasing rapid acceleration, long-range battery performance, and over-the-air software updates.

