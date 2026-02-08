Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $8.2275. Fannie Mae shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 2,177,237 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Fannie Mae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Fannie Mae to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get Fannie Mae alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae Price Performance

About Fannie Mae

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.73.

(Get Free Report)

The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fannie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fannie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.