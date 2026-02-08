Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envirotech Vehicles in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Up 5.2%

About Envirotech Vehicles

EVTV stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.74. Envirotech Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

