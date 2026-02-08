Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,473 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $88,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.55.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $501.89 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.00 and a 12-month high of $527.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

