Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,280 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $100,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 6.5%

NYSE GNRC opened at $183.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.82 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.