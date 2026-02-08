Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,963,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $112,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $533,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

