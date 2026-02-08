Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $91.58 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $91,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7,700.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total value of $3,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,192,693. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $647.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $648.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $551.37 and a 200-day moving average of $546.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.